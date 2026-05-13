Police: Woman was looking at cellphone while 4-year-old daughter drowned

BRADENTON, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman is accused of child neglect after her 4-year-old daughter drowned in a pool during an after-hours birthday party, authorities said.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Rosette Pierrecius, 32, of Bradenton, was arrested on May 10. She was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Bradenton Police Department stated that on May 9, Pierrecius was at a party and her daughter was dressed in a swimsuit. The child, who could not swim, became submerged in the water after wandering into the deep end of the pool and was not discovered for nine minutes.

Surveillance video showed the child entering the pool at about 8:52 p.m. ET and dipped beneath the surface about three minutes later, WWSB reported.

Another adult saw the child at the bottom of the pool and pulled her out at 9:04 p.m. ET, according to the television station.

Deputies stated in the arrest affidavit that during the time the child was in the water, Pierrecius was never supervising the girl because “she was looking at her cellphone and walking around the deck” of the pool.

During an interview with police, Pierrecius allegedly stated that she drank six beers while attending the party. According to the affidavit, her blood-alcohol-content level was measured at .124.

According to the affidavit, Pierrecius “willfully neglected” to care for and supervise the child at the pool, knowing the girl could not swim. Police added that Pierrecius was under the influence of alcohol while her daughter was in the pool.

Pierrecius is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

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