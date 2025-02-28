Delta flight with more than 200 people on board forced to turn back after engine issue

ATLANTA — A Delta flight headed to Honolulu had to turn back to Salt Lake City on Thursday after experiencing a “performance issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines.”

Delta Flight 316 took off around 11:56 a.m. and returned back to Salt Lake City just after 1:30 p.m.

The flight had 216 customers, two pilots and seven flight attendants on board.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the experience and the delay in their travels.”

The Atlanta-based airline said it was working with the passengers to get them to their final destination. was

