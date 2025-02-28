Heavy law enforcement presence as body found floating on Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that a body has been floating along Lake Lanier.
Currently, there is a large police presence at the Six Mile Creek boat ramp as they investigate.
Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene as we work to learn more about this story.
Stay WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest developments.
