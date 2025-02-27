Savannah Chrisley goes to White House as she fights to get pardon for parents Todd and Julie

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley has had quite a week, speaking in front of CPAC and visiting the White House as she tries to get President Donald Trump to pardon her parents, Todd and Julie.

Chrisley posted a video to her Instagram account that recaps her visit to Washington, D.C., and having lunch at the White House.

“As I stepped through those doors, I couldn’t help but think: If you had told me years ago that I would be here, I wouldn’t have believed you. But God’s plans are bigger than our own,” she said in her post.

During an event for CPAC, Savannah Chrisley spoke about justice reform and what she has seen as her parents continue to carry out their sentences in federal prison for their fraud convictions.

“I refuse to stop speaking out. The fight for justice is far from over,” she said. “This week reminded me why I do this. The road is long, the fight is hard, but justice is worth it.”

In a recent episode of her podcast, the young Chrisley put to rest speculation that Todd and Julie Chrisley were looking for President Donald Trump to pardon them.

“I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. I’ve got all the information. I have sent it to everyone that I know to send it to,” Chrisley said. “Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves, because now I know too much to not do something about it.”

In her Instagram post this week, Chisley praised Alice Johnson, “our new Pardon Czar.”

“Alice has lived it, fought it, and never once backed down. She embodies grace, resilience, and relentless courage. I am in awe of her, and I know she will change lives,” Chrisley wrote.

Savannah Chrisley has been her parents’ biggest advocate and says she isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“I have fought, I have made connections in DC and all around the country with politicians. I have forged my way and forced my way into rooms that I really was never meant to be in,” Chrisley said during her podcast. “Two years ago, I was not involved in politics, really at all, and I have educated myself on politics, on the topic of criminal justice reform, you name it. I’ve done it because I want my parents home, and more than that, I want to make a difference in this world.”

Savannah Chrisley has been a long-time supporter of President Trump’s, and it was even reported that her father Todd was ecstatic when Trump was elected president again.

It remains unclear if she met directly with Trump at the White House or at CPAC, but Savannah Chrisley has also been seen at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence, on several occasions.

Either way, Savannah Chrisley says she has a folder to “the attention of President Donald J. Trump,” that contains hard copies and “digital copies (of everything) that we have sent to everyone that I know to send it to.”

“I’ve said from the beginning, if you want to convict them, convict them. I’m fine with that, but convict them on the truth, and that can’t be done,” Chrisley said.

Todd and his wife, Julie, were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

