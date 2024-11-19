Savannah Chrisley, brother Grayson spotted at Mar-a-Lago as she pens open letter on prison reform

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley appears to be taking advantage of her relationship with now-President-elect Donald Trump to work on what has become one of her big goals since her parents were incarcerated – prison reform.

Chrisley and her brother Grayson shared photos of them at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach home, from Friday.

The photo came on the same day that Savannah Chrisley penned a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, the Bureau of Prisons, and others to expose “the corruption within the Bureau of Prisons.”

“Today, my encounter with Steve Bannon reignited my strength and courage to keep pushing forward,” Savannah wrote in the post. “Elon and @vivekgramaswamy - it’s time to restructure the Bureau of Prisons to ensure efficiency, humanity, and full transparency.”

Savannah Chrisley has long been a big supporter of Trump’s.

Following his hush money conviction in New York, Savannah Chrisley said it weighed heavy on her heart.

She has attended several events for Trump over the last few years, as well.

She has also appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this year to talk about her parents’ legal woes.

Arguably, her biggest appearance was at the Republican National Convention, where she said politics played a role in her parents’ conviction for tax evasion.

During her speech, Chrisley alluded to the charges the former president faces in an election interference indictment here in Georgia.

“Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-face justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along,” Chrisley said.

It remains unclear if the young Chrisley has any intentions of getting into politics. She addressed that possibility on her podcast earlier this year.

“I want to be known as someone who has changed people’s lives. I want to be known as someone who has made lasting change, and again, this is not a Democrat-Republican thing. I just know where my heart’s at, and I know the things that I want to see happen, and I’m gonna have to be working with people on both sides of the aisle to hopefully come to some common ground when it comes to criminal justice reform as a whole,” she said.

Could Savannah Chrisley’s relationship with Trump help her parents get out of jail? A source told the Daily Mail last week that Todd Chrisley was ecstatic over Trump’s presidential win.

RELATED STORIES:

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud in 2022 and are both serving a combined sentence of 19 years in federal prison.

“Todd is jumping for joy in prison and is so optimistic that he will be able to walk out of there when Trump takes office,” the source said. “Savannah truly believes that Trump will pardon her parents. Ever since they were convicted she has spent every waking hour campaigning to free them and when she found the loophole through the RNC she jumped on it.”

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

©2024 Cox Media Group