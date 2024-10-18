Julie Chrisley is back in federal custody following resentencing of 84 months in prison

ATLANTA — Reality star Julie Chrisley is back in federal prison in Kentucky.

The reality star was resentenced to 84 months in prison last month after a federal appeals court vacated her original sentence from 2022.

Much like when she was brought to Atlanta for the resentencing hearing, Chrisley has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service as she was transferred back to Lexington FMC.

This comes just days after Julie filed an appeal over the judge sentencing her to seven years in prison again.

Julie’s sentence was vacated by an appeals court in June and ordered the lower court to resentence her. That same court also upheld the conviction of her husband, Todd Chrisley, who is currently serving 13 years in federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

The two were found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with their accountant Peter Tarantino.

The couple’s daughter Savannah spoke about the treatment said her mother received as the Marshal transferred her to Atlanta for last month’s hearing.

“I think the transport process is a process that no one knows, and it’s probably the most inhumane process, especially for women. There is no reason a woman should be transported with over 75 men and only be one of four women. There’s just no reason that should be happening,” Savannah said. “I can’t imagine what that process is for her.”

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

