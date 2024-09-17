Julie Chrisley resentencing: This is how much prison time prosecutors are asking for

ATLANTA — The government is asking a federal judge to re-sentence Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison.

An appeals court judge vacated Julie’s sentence in June and said the lower court needed to resentence her. The same judge upheld Todd Chrisley’s conviction, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to a sentencing statement filed in court on Monday, the government is asking the judge to sentence Julie to her original sentence of seven years in prison.

“For resentencing purposes, the government does not intend to introduce new or additional evidence on when Julie joined the bank fraud conspiracy. Instead, the government will proceed on an actual loss amount of $4.7 million—the actual loss incurred after Julie’s real estate company received its first fraudulent loan on July 11, 2007,” the government said in its statement. “At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range.”

Julie’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison.

The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled that Julie must appear for her resentencing in person after asking to do it remotely. She is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service as she gets ready for next week’s hearing.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

