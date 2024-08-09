Judge orders Julie Chrisley to appear in person for resentencing next month here in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A federal court judge has denied Julie Chrisley’s request to appear virtually when she is resentenced next month.

Chrisley, who had her sentence vacated following her conviction on fraud charges, had requested last month to appear virtually to avoid traveling for “an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Julie’s sentence was vacated in June but upheld Todd’s, who is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida.

In the ruling vacating her sentence, the appeals court sent the case back to the Northern District of Georgia court for Julie to be resentenced.

Her resentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 25 and she will have to appear at the hearing in person.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

