Julie Chrisley requests to appear remotely for sentencing hearing in September

ATLANTA — Reality star Julie Chrisley has asked a federal judge to appear remotely for her resentencing hearing that is scheduled for Sept. 25.

In a filing Wednesday, Chrisley’s attorney said “Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (”BOP”) outside the state of Georgia, BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court. Either option would remove Mrs. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

According to the document, Chrisley’s attorney has spoken with counsel for the government, and they do not oppose the move.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Julie’s sentence was vacated last month but upheld Todd’s, who is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Julie’s hearing will take place at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

RELATED NEWS:

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing date has been set after judge vacated her sentence Chrisley’s new hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at the federal court building in downtown Atlanta.

©2024 Cox Media Group