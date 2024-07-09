Savannah Chrisley hopes to have Julie home by Thanksgiving as they fight to get Todd out of prison

ATLANTA — As we await to hear when Julie Chrisley will be resentenced, daughter Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the next steps for her father Todd Chrisley.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley said Todd’s legal team is filing a motion to review his sentence.

“The next process for Dad is going through and filing the motion for the 2255, which is ineffective assistance of counsel, and then taking that step by step,” she said. “So that’s pretty much where we’re at with that.”

“A §2255 motion is a ‘collateral’ or indirect challenge to the judgment or sentence against you attacking the conviction or sentence as unconstitutional or contrary to federal law,” spolinlaw.com said.

As for her mother, Savannah says she hopes to have Julie home by Thanksgiving and give them time to “truly focus on all of dad’s stuff.”

Julie’s sentence was vacated last month but the court upheld Todd’s conviction.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Todd is serving 12 years in prison. Julie was sentenced to 7. Their accountant also received 3 years.

Savannah said she had hoped that Todd’s outcome would have been the same as her mother’s.

“What’s so sad about this whole thing is that you’re literally negotiating with the devil,” Savannah said. “The government, they have a 97%, 98% conviction rate. Why is that? That is because they scare people into entering into a plea agreement. They have unlimited resources. They can fight you till the very end.”

“It sucked that there wasn’t better a better outcome for Dad, but then I looked at it and I was so grateful for the outcome for Mom,” Savannah continued.

Following the opinion, Todd Chrisley’s attorney sent a statement to People Magazine, saying:

“We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal. With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case. The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

There is no word yet on when Julie Chrisley will be sentenced.

