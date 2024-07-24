Savannah Chrisley says ‘we’re all just gonna live together’ when mom Julie is released from prison

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley says when her mother is released from prison she, her mom, and younger siblings are all going to live together.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Savannah said there’s been a lot of speculation that she would just up and leave once mom Julie was home. Savannah says that’s not the case.

“We’re all just gonna live together,” Savannah said. “Adults try to make a big situation out of nothing really … And so people have said, ‘Oh, well, then Savannah will just leave when Julie comes home.’ No, because we are used to our life.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Todd is serving 12 years in prison. Julie was sentenced to 7. Their accountant also received 3 years.

Julie’s sentence was vacated last month but the court upheld Todd’s conviction.

Since Todd and Julie’s incarceration, Savannah has had custody of her younger siblings Grayson and Chloe.

Savannah had Chloe as a guest on her podcast, where she talked about what she told her classmates about her parents going to jail.

“Don’t feel bad about it,” she would tell them, and then added that it will “not be for that long.”

Chloe also had another message for those who may look down on their situation.

“Don’t judge other people. It’s mean,” Chloe said.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

When Julie’s sentence was vacated, the judge ordered the lower court to resentence her. So far, that hearing has not been scheduled.

