Savannah Chrisley says she ‘fell to the floor’ with emotion over becoming instant parent

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley is revealing more about the moment she became an instant parent following her parents’ fraud conviction.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Savannah said she broke down when her siblings Grayson and Chloe moved into her home as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison.

“I will never forget. It was right when my parents left. We didn’t touch anything in my parents’ house till after they left so I moved all the kids’ stuff over to my house. Chloe’s room is like a disaster because we’re just trying to move everything in, and I had to find them clothes to go and visit [Todd and Julie] that weekend, and I just broke down,” Savannah said. “[I] fell to the floor in her room and I just started crying. And I was like, I am not my mom. Like, I don’t know how I’m gonna do this.”

Regardless of how she felt at the time, Savannah says she has met the challenge of raising Chloe and Grayson.

“That’s strength. I look back and I’m like, holy shoot,” she added. “Like, going from no kids to ... I don’t wish this on anyone — a pre-teen girl?”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Todd is serving 12 years in prison. Julie was sentenced to 7. Their accountant also received 3 years.

Julie’s sentence was vacated last month but the court upheld Todd’s conviction.

Savannah said now that her mother is likely coming home, she realizes her mother is going to need to readjust and that it’s “not gonna be easy.”

RELATED NEWS:

“It’s just gonna be a lot to be reintegrated back into things when you live literally in the same freaking room, 24 hours a day, freaking 365 days a year,” Savannah said. “It’s gonna be tough for her. So that does worry me, but at the same time, we all know we can do it.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

There is no word yet on when Julie Chrisley will be sentenced.

RELATED NEWS:

Appeals court vacates Julie Chrisley’s sentence on fraud allegations

©2024 Cox Media Group