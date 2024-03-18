Savannah Chrisley says she’s working on documentary about Todd, Julie’s prison time

ATLANTA — Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley says she’s working on a documentary about her parents’ time in prison and the conditions she says they and other inmates are living in.

“I mean, there’s so many different things I’m working on,” Chrisley said during a recent episode of her podcast. “Right now, a documentary — not only about my parents’ case but the reform initiatives that I’m involved in and working with a lot of lobbyists and lawyers to testify in front of Congress on things that I have uncovered within our system.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

The Chrisleys are serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Savannah Chrisley has been outspoken about the conditions the couple have been living in since reporting to prison.

People Magazine is also reporting that “the aftermath of Todd and Julie’s sentencing — and its impact on the entire Chrisley family — is set to be a part of an upcoming reality series.”

“I know a few different networks are kind of in negotiations to see where that goes,” Chrisley said. “But right now, I’m so focused on my real estate business here in Nashville that has just grown exponentially. Focusing on that, the kids and then, obviously, just my parents’ appeal and getting them home.”

Savannah Chrisley said the new series had been a bit of a waiting game.

“Right now, the world of TV is kind of insane. Everyone, it seems like they’re restructuring,” Chrisley said. “So, we’re just kind of waiting to see where it lands. I know there’s a few people in talks, obviously, with our agents at William Morris. So, we are just waiting.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Savannah Chrisley said during her podcast that she hoped to have her parents home by the summer. The next hearing for the couple’s appeal is next month where Savannah Chrisley said she is hoping the judge will grant bond for them.

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion case The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.





©2024 Cox Media Group