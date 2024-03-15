Savannah Chrisley says she hopes to have her parents home by summer

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley says she is optimistic that her parents will be out of prison by the summer.

The daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week, saying she was looking forward to her parent’s appeal hearing on April 19.

“Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Their daughter has been outspoken about the conditions the couple have been living in since reporting to prison.

The Chrisleys are serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Now, Savannah Chrisley is hoping at next month’s hearing here in Atlanta in front of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, that the couple will be granted bond and be able to go home.

Since the reality TV couple have been in prison, Savannah has had to take care of her two younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

“Raising a 17- and 11-year-old is a full-time job, but also working and trying to provide a life for them as well as fighting day in and day out with lawyers to get my parents home,” she told ET.

Savannah even talked about the possibility of going back to school to become an attorney.

“I would if my mom comes home,” she said. “I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it’ll be she and Chloe or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer. It’s never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I’m 30 or 32, I might just do it.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

