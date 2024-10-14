Julie Chrisley appeals new sentence keeping her in prison for 7 years

ATLANTA — Julie Chrisley is appealing her latest sentence that is keeping her in a federal prison for seven years.

The reality star was resentenced to 84 months in prison last month after a federal appeals court vacated her original sentence from 2022.

In a very brief court filing, it said Julie was appealing the case to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in downtown Atlanta, the same court that vacated her sentence in June.

The appeals court also upheld Todd’s conviction, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Florida.

Julie Chrisley has spent the last 21 months at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky after being found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with her husband Todd, and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

