Todd Chrisley ‘concerned about Julie’s health and welfare’ after she was resentenced to 84-months

ATLANTA — Todd Chrisley says he is worried about his wife, Julie, after she was resentenced to 84 months in prison last week.

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told the New York Post that Todd was “extremely disappointed” and was “dissatisfied” with the sentence.

For the past 20 months, Julie has been serving her seven-year sentence at the federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky, after being found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with her husband Todd, and their accountant Peter Tarantino.

In June, an appeals court vacated her sentence and then ordered the lower District Court to resentence Julie.

The appeals court also upheld Todd’s conviction, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Florida.

Surgent sent the Post a statement that said Todd was “concerned about Julie’s health and welfare” after she reportedly suffered a “serious health problem” while in prison.

Last year, the couple’s daughter Savannah said on her podcast that Julie may have had a tumor found by prison doctors.

After the ruling, Savannah took to her podcast this week to talk about the hearing, claiming the judge resentenced Julie to 84 months in retaliation for Savannah being so outspoken about the legal process and the conditions she says her parents are living in.

“The judge showed that this was more than just us exercising our right to an appeal,” she said. “This was her not liking how outspoken I am.”

“After that hearing where it felt like it was a punch in the gut. Because to think that I did something that harmed my mother’s ability to be a free woman that one stung really bad,” Savannah said.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah Chrisley said the family is moving forward with appealing the case for both her parents.

