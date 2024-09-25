‘This is 100% injustice’: Savannah Chrisley promises family will appeal after Julie’s resentencing

ATLANTA — The family of reality show star Julie Chrisley was not happy after a judge resentenced her to seven years behind bars.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the federal courtroom on Wednesday for the hearing as Julie Chrisley broke down in tears explaining to the court how she’s had 20 months to think about her actions that led to her being there.

She then apologized.

After the judge resentenced her to seven years, her daughter Savannah said she was not happy with that decision.

“This is 100% injustice,” Savannah Chrisley said following the hearing.

Savannah seemed to blame the judge’s decision not to reduce her mother’s sentence on the political climate.

“Let’s face it. We’re in Fulton County. We’ve seen the injustices happen. Time and time again,” Savannah Chrisley said.

She didn’t say what injustices she’s seen.

Julie Chrisley and her husband Todd, from the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were convicted two years ago on bank fraud and tax evasions charges.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years. Julie seven.

An appeals court ruled the sentencing guidelines had changed and the loss from the fraud had been significantly reduced So Julie needed to be resentenced.

Julie, in a blue prison uniform, tearfully apologized for her actions. She said she was working to become a better person.

Savannah cried and told Jones afterward that it was hard listening to her mother.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking, especially as a woman to see how women in the system are treated,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep the sentence at seven years.

The defense wanted the sentence reduced.

The judge said when you do wrong, these are the consequences. She then re-sentenced Chrisley to 84 years.

Savannah Chrisley said this isn’t the end of this.

“So, we’re going to move forward with appealing this,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Julie Chrisley has spent 20 months in prison, so it looks like she still has about five years left.

