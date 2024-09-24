Savannah Chrisley asks fans to ‘just say a prayer’ ahead of Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley is asking for prayers as her mother goes in front of a federal judge on Wednesday to be resentenced over her 2022 fraud conviction.

An appeals court vacated Julie Chrisley’s seven-year sentence and ordered the lower court to resentence her.

For the 27-year-old Savannah, she is hoping that the judge will let Julie out.

“I am so ready to have my mama home,” the young Chrisley said during the latest episode of her podcast. “I need my mama home, and I hope and pray that this judge just looks at the situation and sees that even if she was guilty of what they say she did, the time does not fit the crime, the punishment does not fit the crime.”

Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their television show went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Last week, the government filed its sentencing recommendations for Chrisley and is still asking for her to serve the seven years she was originally sentenced to.

On Friday, Julie’s attorney filed their own recommendation, asking the judge in the case to give her no more than 60 months in prison.

“I am gonna continue to fight tooth and nail. I’m gonna continue to fight to get her home. I need her. Chloe needs her. Grayson needs her. My grandparents need her. Chase needs her. We all need her home, and justice is her coming home,” Savannah said Tuesday.

Savannah said she has been criticized on social media for not providing updates about her mother.

For about the last month, Julie has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as they moved her from Lexington, Kentucky for her hearing here in Atlanta.

For security reasons, the Marshals have not said where exactly Julie was being housed until Wednesday’s hearing.

“There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to mom’s resentencing on the 25th that I don’t know what to do and I don’t want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say. Now, I have been very, very open and honest about my feelings and where I stand and the injustices, but when it comes to her whereabouts and her treatment and all of those things, I have to be careful before her resentencing,” Savannah said. “I need to stay quiet until after Mom’s resentencing day.”

The appeals court upheld Todd Chrisley’s conviction, who is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the reality stars in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

