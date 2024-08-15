Could Savannah Chrisley have a future in politics? This is what she has to say

ATLANTA — Many things have changed about Savannah Chrisley’s life since her parents were sent to prison.

She became an instant parent as well as an outspoken advocate for those that she says are living in deplorable conditions – including her parents.

That advocacy has become a new path in life for the young Chrisley who just turned 27 this week.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Savannah said she’s “had a lot of people asking me on social media, do I want to get involved in politics?”

“I want to be known as someone who has changed people’s lives. I want to be known as someone who has made lasting change, and again, this is not a Democrat-Republican thing. I just I know where my heart’s at, and I know the things that I want to see happen, and I’m gonna have to be working with people on both sides of the aisle to hopefully come to some common ground when it comes to criminal justice reform as a whole,” she said.

Savannah spoke at last month’s Republican National Convention. During her speech, Chrisley doubled down and alluded to the charges the former president faces in an election interference indictment.

RELATED STORIES:

“Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-face justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along,” Chrisley said.

She also said politics played a role in her parents’ conviction.

“I’ll never forget what the prosecutor said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state before an Obama-appointed judge,” Savannah said. “He called us the Trumps of the South. He meant it as an insult. But let me tell you: Boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Savannah said she wants to use her voice to give words to the voiceless. She said she wants to do the work to “come to some common ground when it comes to criminal justice reform as a whole.”

“We do have a system that is so incredibly broken,” Savannah said.

She said that she’s had a senator approach her about doing a talk in Utah about her parents’ incarceration and her new path.

“He’s reached out to me and asked me if I would come and speak at an event. And when I was asked that, I was kind of mind blown. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ I never in a million years thought that this is where my life would lead,” Savannah said.

RELATED NEWS:

Fans flock to Atlanta courthouse to support Savannah Chrisley as parents’ appeal gets underway

©2024 Cox Media Group