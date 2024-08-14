Savannah Chrisley not ‘giving hopes up’ despite excitement over possibly having mom Julie home soon

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley says she’s excited about the prospect of having her mother home soon but at the same time is not giving her hopes up.

During this week’s episode of her podcast, Savannah talked about having dreams about her mother, Julie Chrisley, returning home since learning that her sentence was vacated by a federal appeals judge two months ago.

“When it comes to mom coming home, it’s so crazy the dreams that I have had recently,” Savannah said. “That dream is mom at home and me just saying, ‘Hey, we’re gonna, figure this out. I’m here.’ It’s so weird because it’s just like, she’s at home, and everything was back to normal.”

She said she had a dream the other night that included her younger sister Chloe.

“I had a dream of her taking Chloe to get her hair done. And I was like, ‘Thank God, you’re back. Thank God.’ I just looked at her and was like, ‘Thank God,’” Savannah said.

This week was also Savannah’s birthday. She turned 27 on Aug. 11 and talked about how hard it’s been not having her mother there.

RELATED STORIES;

“My mom has always been the one to make my birthday so special, celebrate it, and it’s really hard not having her here. Holidays suck in general when you have a loved one that is not here with you, whether that person has passed away, or you just don’t have the ability to be together on a day-to-day basis, or really communicate that well. So, it’s tough,” Chrisley said.

Julie Chrisley, and her husband Todd, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Julie’s sentence was vacated in June but Todd’s was upheld and she is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida.

In the judge’s ruling, it said that Julie’s case needed to be sent to the lower court and she was to be resentenced.

That resentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 25 at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta. She has also been ordered to appear in person after asking the judge to appear virtually.

Savannah said she is trying to stay positive that her mother will be able to come home after that hearing.

“I’m trying not to get my hopes up because, let’s face it, a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone our way,” Savannah said.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

As for Julie Chrisley getting out of prison, that will be up to the judge next month.

RELATED NEWS:

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing date has been set after judge vacated her sentence Chrisley’s new hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at the federal court building in downtown Atlanta.





©2024 Cox Media Group