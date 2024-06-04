Savannah Chrisley says Trump hush money conviction ‘weighs heavy’ on her heart

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley said the conviction of former President Donald was “a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice.”

The young Chrisley took to social media following the news that Trump had been found guilty last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in an attempt to cover up his dealings with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the conviction of a former president is a poignant moment that underscores the gravity of our legal system. However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice,” Chrisley said in her post.

The post also featured pictures of her with the former president as well as photos at Trump fundraisers.

Trump’s Republican base has said the conviction shows the weaponization of the Justice Department to keep Trump from being reelected. Democrats said his conviction was just and shows that no one is above the law, even a president.

“In the wake of today’s events, let us not lose sight of the values that underpin our democracy – transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. It is my sincere hope that we can come together as a nation to address the challenges before us, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the principles upon which our country was founded. I PRAY THAT GOD HAS HIS HAND ON OUR COUNTRY!” Chrisley wrote.

She ended her post by urging people to go out and vote in November.

“PLEASE VOTE THIS NOVEMBER!! And REMEMBER - REGARDLESS OF POLITICAL BELIEFS WE CAN STILL LOVE AND RESPECT ONE ANOTHER!” she said.

Trump is currently under indictment here in Georgia, along with 14 others, accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. So far, four of the original 19 defendants in the case have pleaded guilty in the case.

Savannah Chrisley says parents are ‘hopeful, prayerful’ as court takes up fraud conviction appeal

