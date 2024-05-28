Savannah Chrisley said she ‘burst into tears’ after receiving Mother’s Day card from Chloe

ATLANTA — It was an emotional Mother’s Day for Savannah Chrisley. Not only are her parents behind bars, but she also has custody of her younger brother and niece, Chloe and Grayson.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Savannah talked about the family’s Mother’s Day festivities and the card that just wrecked her – compliments of young Chloe.

“Mother’s Day, I don’t know. It just felt weird. I don’t even know if it, like yes, it sucked, but it just felt weird,” Savannah said. “I mean, Chloe and Grayson are freaking angel children. They are the sweetest kids in the entire world, and they make it so easy.”

But it was the card from Chloe that got her.

“Chloe wrote a letter to me for Mother’s Day, and the letter says, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to Savannah. I know that you weren’t expecting me and Grayson to come in your hands, but you are doing a great job with me and Grayson. Keep up your work. Love, Chloe.’ And literally, when I first read it, y’all, I just burst into tears because that is the sweetest, I mean, she’s 11 years old and she was kinda dealt really crappy cards.”

Savannah said the card made her feel like she was doing a good job as a makeshift parent, People Magazine reports.

“You’re doing a pretty good job when it comes to these kids and making them feel how they need to feel and just showing up,” Chrisley said she told herself. “It’s definitely opened my eyes to how important bringing a child into this world is and how when we’re gone, what we leave behind are children. So, how we raise them and how we love them and guide them, it matters.”

Savannah’s parents, reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for the hit series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been in federal prison since January 2023 following the couple’s fraud conviction the previous June.

They were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

