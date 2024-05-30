Lindsie Chrisley says she’s grateful for the family ‘you choose’

ATLANTA — Lindsie Chrisley says she is learning about the value of the family you choose versus the family you are born into.

The eldest of the Chrisley kids talked more about her estrangement from her relatives, including sister Savannah, on the latest episode of her podcast, People Magazine reported.

“You don’t necessarily prioritize the people that God gave you, but you prioritize the relationships that add value to your life,” she said. “And someone who you choose as family might not be blood-related, but you consider them more family than your own family.”

The contention between Lindsie and the rest of the Chrisley family has been an ongoing thing for several years now.

Last month, Savannah told Lindsie she was not welcome at her parents’ hearing in Atlanta in front of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, as Todd and Julie continue to appeal their fraud convictions.

“My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave. ... It’s mind-blowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Lindsie said at the time.

Savannah admitted it too.

“I most certainly told her privately to not attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there, and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her,” Savannah said.

Savannah then brought up Lindsie’s alleged involvement in helping with their parents’ convictions.

“It hates [sic] me to even discuss this but the record has to be set straight,” Savannah said.

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News in 2019, Lindsie denied she had anything to do with her father’s conviction.

“I’ve told my dad, ‘I don’t want you to go to jail,’” she said. “I’ve told my legal counsel, ‘I don’t want my parents to go to jail.’ I don’t want to be involved in this. They brought me into this. This was not a choice that I made.”

She then made allegations that Todd and her stepbrother were threatening her, claiming to have purchased a sex tape she believed could exist.

Lindsie said the pair wanted her “to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

The incident refers to what ultimately led to Todd and Julie’s conviction.

Lindsie Chrisley and her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, said she was never involved with any investigation into the family.

“All of a sudden, they say she’s the one out there, responsible for the federal indictment and at the point, I have to go out and say, ‘That’s just not true,’” Ghanayem told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News at the time, Todd Chrisley denied the extortion claims.

“As I said before, I’m at a loss as to why Lindsie is saying these terrible untrue things about her brother and me,” Todd Chrisley’s statement read. “But whatever she says, she is still my daughter. I have always loved her, I will always love her, and I am here for her.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for the reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

