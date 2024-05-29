Savannah Chrisley opens up about long-distance relationship with Robert Shiver: ‘They suck’

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her relationship with Robert Shriver and the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

“They suck,” Savannah said during the latest episode of her podcast. “I’m just saying, at first they’re so easy, but then when you have big life moments and holidays that you don’t get to spend together, that’s really tough.”

The couple have been together for nine months and Savannah said they are “trying to navigate this next chapter of my personal relationship.”

Savannah said distance isn’t the only thing that is causing them challenges, People Magazine reports.

“It’s also hard because he has kids,” Savannah said. “There’s rarely a time of just he and I, so we do have to be better at kind of carving out time like that.

Savannah currently has custody of her younger brother and niece, Chloe and Grayson, as her parents remain in federal prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their hit reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Shriver has made his own headlines as well. In July, Robert Shiver, his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver, and their children, were on vacation in the Bahamas. Lindsay Shiver and two other men were arrested while in the Bahamas. She was charged with hiring the two men to kill Robert Shiver before the family returned to their South Georgia home.

Officers say they were investigating a break-in at a local bar and came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the trio’s plan, according to prosecutors.

Channel 2 Action News cameras caught the couple walking into the court last month as a judge heard oral arguments in Todd and Julie’s appeal.

In a previous interview with People, Savannah told the magazine that the couple’s relationship was “Fantastic.”

“It’s been great. Everything’s awesome,” she said. “Hey, sometimes life throws you curveballs. Stuff sucks, but you have to make the best out of it, and some of the most unexpected, greatest gifts come in the worst of times. So that’s kind of how I view it.”

