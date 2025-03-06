‘They’re throwing guns out!’ 5 car break-in suspects lead APD on I-20 chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police took five men into custody after they say the group broke into a car and led officers on a chase on Interstate 20.

Officers performed two pit maneuvers to get them to them to stop, all captured on dash camera video.

“Coming up to 20 eastbound, standby, let’s see what it does.”

That is the moment on Feb. 28 when Atlanta police caught up to a SUV that reached speeds up to 90 mph on I-20. Inside were five people that Atlanta police believe broke into a car on Lakeview Drive.

Police video shows an officer perform a PIT maneuver and the SUV spins out, but then keeps going. An officer pulls up on the SUV with a slight crash, but that still didn’t stop the driver.

“Send it Jaz! Send it! I got it! Second pit! Second pit! Standby! Box in.”

Then officers noticed one of the suspects throwing firearms out the window.

“They’re throwing guns out! They’re throwing guns out! Box ‘em! Box’em! Watch out Jaz!”

The SUV finally stopped on the side of the road as several officers started to yell out commands.

The driver, who police identified as 28-year-old Elijah Boyd, got out of the car with his hands up. Officers noticed that he had a gun on his waist, but they were able to handcuff him without any incident.

Police arrested and charged Boyd with fleeing and eluding. They also charged Raquarez Thompkins, a passenger, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both had active warrants in DeKalb County. Marquavious Walker was arrested on an outstanding warrant in DeKalb County.

Police detained two others: Rodrekas Seaborn and Jacolbi Wideman.

Officers recovered five guns after the chase and one of them was reported stolen.

