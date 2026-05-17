Illegal drugs arrest started with traffic stop, Georgia sheriff’s office says

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Toccoa on May 14 led to an arrest and drug charges for the driver, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rosevelt Trimiar, 33, was taken into custody after deputies found illegal drugs and a handgun in his vehicle.

The stop occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m. on East Tugaloo Street near Short Street.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Ria conducted a free air-sniff of the silver Mercury sedan, positively alerting to the odor of illegal narcotics.

A probable cause search inside the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, a large quantity of suspected marijuana, numerous plastic baggies, drug-related objects containing residue, numerous rounds of ammunition and a handgun.

Following the discovery, Trimiar was arrested and taken to the Stephens County Detention Center.

He faces charges including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug-related objects.

Trimiar of Toccoa remains in jail on a $56,000 bond.

Sheriff Rusty Fulbright of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office commended the deputies involved.

“I want to commend these deputies for being proactive to help curb the flow of illegal drugs in Toccoa-Stephens County,” Fulbright said.

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