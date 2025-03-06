Jonesboro mayor resigns as council calls for audit of city’s finances

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is resigning, she announced in a special called meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Sartor says the city council has called for a forensic audit of Jonesboro’s finances. While she says there have been no allegations of wrongdoing, she wants to cooperate with the audit by stepping down.

She added tearfully that she wants to leave office with no impropriety on her record.

Sartor’s last day in office will be April 19.

She was elected the city’s first Black mayor in March 2023.

The mayor has found herself at the center of controversy before.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln first reported on allegations of misconduct after councilmembers voted to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of abuse of power and misuse of city resources.

She said the allegations were nothing more than an attempt to discredit her leadership.

In September 2023, she was accused of pointing a loaded gun at a police officer, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Sartor also received criticism for firing a police officer who was involved in the investigation against her, as well as the police chief.

She said replacing officials like the police chief are not uncommon when a new mayor takes office.

