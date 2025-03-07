Metro Atlanta college football player dies after battle with cancer, team says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Southern University football team is mourning the loss of one of their own after battling cancer.

In a statement posted to the team’s X account, it said Tay McKibbins died on Thursday and said their “thoughts and prayers are with his family in Atlanta.”

In loving memory of our friend and teammate, Tay McKibbins. pic.twitter.com/pFu0VtyOJk — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) March 6, 2025

“He was taken away from us far too young, but his memory will always etched on our hearts,” the team’s head coach Clay Helton said in a statement.

“He was a brother, a leader, and a true embodiment of what it means to wear the Blue & White. His passion for Georgia Southern football and his love for his family and friends, although short in time, will never be forgotten,” Matthew Hassan said about McKibbins on a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical and funeral expenses.

As of late Thursday night, just under $4,500 had been raised of the $50,000 goal.

“Let’s come together as one family, one team, and one Eagle Nation to honor his legacy,” the page said.

If you’d like to donate to his GoFundMe account, CLICK HERE.

