Son stabs, kills father and then jumps off balcony to his death at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son are dead following an incident at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police said they were called out to an apartment complex along North Indian Creek Drive where they found a man lying in the parking lot with “traumatic injuries.”

Investigators later determined that the man had stabbed his father inside one of the units in the apartment building, and the man had jumped from the balcony of the building, injuring himself.

Police said the son later died from his injuries. They are still investigating what sparked the stabbing.

