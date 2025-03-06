Kandi Burruss’ restaurant owes more than $150,000 in back rent plus other expenses, lawsuit says

ATLANTA — Kandi Burruss’ steak and seafood restaurant may be in some hot water.

The landlord of Burruss’ Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant says the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the restaurant owe $154,139.17 in back rent.

In a lawsuit filed in Fulton County State Court on Monday, Montego Pacific Inc. said the restaurant also owes another “$56,495.75 for repairs to the Premises and the 10% overhead fee, exclusive of interest.”

Montego claims Burruss is in breach of her lease and will have to pay an additional $12,083.50 per month in interest until the back rent is paid.

Burress, who was one of the longest tenured cast members on RHOA, opened the restaurant in southwest Atlanta in 2020 with her husband Todd Tucker.

They also have a comfort food restaurant called Old Lady Gang that opened in Castleberry Hill in 2017.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the restaurant’s most recent health score, dated in late 2023, was a 93, according to records from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The newspaper reached out to Burress and her legal counsel for comment on the complaint, but neither responded. Montego also declined to comment.

According to the complaint, Montego is allowing Burress and the restaurant 10 days to pay what is owed to avoid liability.

