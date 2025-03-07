Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor walks back her resignation

Hours after she announced that she would step down, Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor now says she will not resign.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was there on Thursday as Sartor tearfully announced at a special called meeting that her last day would be April 19.

But on Friday morning, Sartor walked back her resignation, saying it doesn’t exist.

“I was under duress by several colleagues who may have nefarious reasons for trying to force me out of my duly elected position. I believe that although it would be personally favorable to my family and me, I cannot, in my heart, let down the thousands of citizens who are depending on me to fulfill and complete the term of office to which they elected me,” she said in a statement.

Sartor is expected to speak at a news conference at 10 a.m.

The mayor has found herself at the center of controversy before.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln first reported on allegations of misconduct after councilmembers voted to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of abuse of power and misuse of city resources.

She said the allegations were nothing more than an attempt to discredit her leadership.

In Sept. 2023, she was accused of pointing a loaded gun at a police officer, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Sartor also received criticism for firing a police officer who was involved in the investigation against her, as well as the police chief.

She said replacing officials like the police chief are not uncommon when a new mayor takes office.

