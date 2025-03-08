Couple found dead inside Atlanta apartment after SWAT standoff, victim’s son charged with murder

ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple was found dead in their apartment on Friday evening after a standoff involving one of the victims’ sons.

A woman who identified herself as the daughter of one of the victims told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she had been unable to get in touch with her father, Marvin Spencer, or his girlfriend, Henretta Russell, whom he lived with.

She said she went to the apartment and called police for a welfare check.

Officers were called to the Oglethorpe Ave. an apartment complex off of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. just before 3 p.m.

When they got there, they met Russell’s son who refused to cooperate and threatened to harm himself and others before barricading himself inside the apartment.

Investigators say he was also holding a woman at knifepoint inside the apartment.

Eventually, he complied with officers’ commands and was detained.

While searching the property, officers found a man and woman dead in the apartment.

Police say they will be charging Russell’s son, whose identity has not been released, with murder. He will also face a charge of assault related to the other woman in the apartment.

