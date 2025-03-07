1 arrested in hazing death of college student pledging DeKalb-based fraternity

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana are releasing more details about how a college student died while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, died last month.

Police say Wilson was brought to a nearby hospital before 3 a.m. on Feb. 26 by a group of men who said he collapsed while playing basketball in a nearby park. All of those men had left the hospital before police arrived.

Investigators learned the group had not been playing basketball in the park. Instead, police say Wilson was fatally wounded in a hazing incident in a warehouse when he was repeatedly punched.

Caleb McCray turned himself in to police earlier this week. He’s been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter.

Police say more arrests are coming.

The school’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi has been ordered to cease all operations.

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him,” Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis wrote in a statement after Wilson’s death. He went on to say that the fraternity “fully support[s] their efforts to seek the truth.”

