Heartbroken family says mother who killed son dealt with mental health issues

The family of a mother accused of killing her own teen son says they will use the tragedy to spread awareness about mental health.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke Friday to a family member at Riverside Epicenter in Austell. It was a place that brought a lot of happiness to 17-year-old Khalil Wigfall, who bowled there as a child.

Temicka Goodman, the cousin of Daniele McDowell, 39, and her son Khalil is grieving two deaths her and other relatives believe could have been prevented.

It’s been nearly a week since the unthinkable happened. Family believes that McDowell, a U.S. Army veteran who had been battling mental health issues for years, was having some type of episode when she picked up a knife Sunday and fatally stabbed her son.

Khalil, who was a Hiram High School senior, is being remembered as a gamer who showed kindness to everyone he met.

When officers arrived at the Column Apartments in Hiram, they said they ordered McDowell to put her knife down. They also used their tasers on her but say when they didn’t work they were left with no choice but to shoot her.

