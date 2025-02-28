Atlanta-based fraternity cooperating with investigation into Louisiana college student’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. — Metro Atlanta-based fraternity Omega Psi Phi says they are supporting police’s investigation into the death of one of their members.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, died earlier this week in what was described as an “off-campus incident.”

Baton Rouge police told WBRZ-TV that Wilson was brought to the hospital unresponsive by a group of people late Wednesday night.

Details on what led up to Wilson being brought to the hospital are unclear.

Omega Psi Phi confirmed in a statement on social media that Wilson was a member of their fraternity.

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him,” Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis wrote in a statement

Lewis went on to say that the fraternity “fully support[s] their efforts to seek the truth.”

Wilson was also a member of the Southern University Marching Band, also known as the Human Jukebox.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. Caleb, we appreciate your service to the Southern University Department of Bands. We love you. We will miss you. And you will forever hold a place in our hearts as an Eternal Juke,” they wrote in a statement.

Southern University told WBRZ-TV all membership intake activities for student organizations, including fraternities and sororities, are being paused. Members can’t be inducted, but if they are, organizations could face disciplinary actions.

