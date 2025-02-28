Officials determine cause of Atlanta apartment that killed 3 children

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire officials say electrical issues caused an apartment fire that led to the deaths of three small children last week.

Firefighters were called to the Country Oaks apartments in southwest Atlanta. Four-year-old Jhacari White, one-year-old Xyla White and nine-month-old Xhalia White never made it out.

When first responders got there, all three children and two adults were already out of the apartment.

All three children were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation, but did not survive their injuries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke to the children’s mother at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night.

“My heart goes out to this family. I just went in and talked to the mother, and the family to lend them all the support we can give them. It’s just a tragedy,” said Dickens.

Atlanta rapper Yung Joc said the children were his brother’s.

“I’m hurting. My family’s hurting, my brother’s hurting, his girlfriend’s hurting, and I don’t think it’s really hit just yet, you know, because I think they’re still in shock a little. They’re hurt,” Joc said, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson.

