Police say roommates involved in murder-suicide at Cobb apartment complex

VININGS, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified two women killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Vinings on Thursday as roommates.
Dozens of officers responded to the SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway to investigate a reported shooting incident.
They later confirmed that two women had died.
Police say the two women were roommates, ages 25 and 27. Channel 2 Action News is not releasing the women’s identities.
The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Neighbors told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that they heard loud bangs coming from the apartment, where they believe the two women were roommates and may have gotten into a fight.
Investigators say it appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation remains active.
