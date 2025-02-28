Lil Baby’s attorneys say APD’s ‘cowardly acts’ statement about rapper is ‘total nonsense’

ATLANTA — Lil Baby’s attorneys have responded after Atlanta police blamed the global rap star for a playing a role in the shooting deaths of two teenagers last summer.

They called the department’s statement “complete and total nonsense.”

The Atlanta Police Department announced on Wednesday seven arrests in the shooting deaths of Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, both 13, at a birthday party. Investigators said the boys were innocent bystanders.

During the news conference, APD’s Violent Crime Interdiction Section said the shootings were part of a gang war that started with a shooting at a rapper’s music video shoot.

“The cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been,” Major Ralph Woolfolk said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained affidavits confirming the rapper referenced was Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones.

On Friday, attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, both of Findling Law Firm, sent the following statement to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden regarding the police department’s comments.

“The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense. To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual,” the rapper’s attorneys said.

“Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful. Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can,” the statement concluded.

