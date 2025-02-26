Police say Atlanta rapper’s ‘cowardly’ actions led to innocent teens’ birthday party murders

ATLANTA — Police say that the “cowardly” actions of an Atlanta rapper are what started a chain of events that led to two innocent children being murdered.

On Wednesday afternoon, leaders with the Atlanta Police Department held a news conference to announce seven arrests in the shooting deaths of Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, both 13.

Freeman and Davis were killed in July 2024 while having a birthday party for Freeman.

Major Ralph Woolfolk with APD’s Violent Crime Interdiction Section said the boys’ shootings were part of a gang war started with a shooting at a rapper’s music video shoot.

“The cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been,” Woolfolk said.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained arrest warrants confirming the rapper Woolfolk referenced was Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones.

In May 2024, three men were shot while Jones’ music video was being filmed.

Police said in the days after the shooting, they saw several shootings and homicides that could be connected back to the music video shooting.

Investigators said the boys’ shootings stemmed from a high-ranking member of the gang opposing Jones’ gang calling in a hit from a contraband cellphone inside a Georgia prison. That person was not identified.

Woolfolk also had a direct statement for Jones during the news conference.

“This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable,” he said.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for more information.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to an attorney for Jones for comment.

