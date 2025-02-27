DeKalb teacher caught on camera vaping in classroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County school officials are investigating why a Lithonia High school teacher thought it was OK to smoke a vape pen in her class room.

“You’re in a classroom, she knew better, she should have known better,” said former school board member Dr. Joyce Morley.

The district told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln the incident occurred Tuesday. In the video, the teacher is seen standing between two students who are seated at desks.

Music is playing in the background while the teacher laughs before taking a pull from the pen. The two students seen in the video were not fazed by the teacher’s actions.

“No excuse for her vaping in a classroom full of students,” Morley said.

Channel 2 reached out to the district, and a spokesperson sent a statement saying it prioritizes the security and well-being of all students and staff.

“The District takes allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior in any of its schools seriously,” they said in the statement. “On Feb. 25, 2025, DCSD became aware of allegations that a teacher at Lithonia High School violated rules outlined in the DeKalb County Code of Employee Conduct while on school property and during school hours.

“The allegations do not involve the direct safety of students or employees; however, the District is following its protocols and has placed the teacher on administrative leave while DCSD Employee Relations investigates the incident.”

The district has not said if the vape pen had tobacco or weed oil in it. The district has a zero tobacco and drug policy for all of its campuses.

According to the district’s website, the teacher teaches a business class at Lithonia High School.

