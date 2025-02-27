Average tornado risk creeps up in Georgia as severe weather season begins

ATLANTA — As we move into March next week, we’re also preparing to move into our spring severe weather season.

And with severe weather season, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says our average daily risk of a tornado goes up.

The probability of a tornado on any day within 25 miles of your given location, according to Monahan, begins to noticeably increase in early March.

This occurs as the cold of winter begins to retreat and increasingly warm and humid air from the Gulf works northward. This helps fuel a stronger low and mid-level jet stream that interacts with frontal systems moving through, creating conditions more favorable for severe weather.

We see the greatest tornado risk throughout the year during the first two weeks of April.

