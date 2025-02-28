1 dead and 6 injured, including firefighters, after house fire in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and three of her family members were injured after a house fire in Cobb County on Friday.

Channel 2 Action News learned that three firefighters were also hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County Police and Cobb Fire & Emergency Services are on scene of a fire at 620 Oakland Drive. Officials confirmed to Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that a woman died at the scene.

The victim’s husband is being treated for smoke inhalation and the couple’s two adult sons had minor burns. Gehlbach also learned two firefighters were taken to the hospital and a third was treated on the scene.

The fire is now out and the cause is under investigation.

We have a reporter and photographer on scene, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group