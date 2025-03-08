Alpharetta childcare center closes after worker charged with inappropriate contact with preschoolers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta daycare has officially closed its doors. The Kids ‘R’ Kids on Webb Bridge Road closed Friday months after a worker was charged with sexually and physically assaulting preschoolers.

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said the center closed Friday “of their own volition.” Kids ‘R’ Kids Chief Operating Officer Sasha Vinson called it “an incident that has shaken our entire organization.”

This is the fallout from criminal charges against worker Tulsi Patel. Police say over five days in July 2024, Patel sexually and physically abused 12 three and four-year-old children at the Kids ‘R’ Kids on Webb Bridge Road. Patel had only been working at the center for two weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators then found similar allegations about Patel from months earlier when she worked at a Cornerstone Schools in Forsyth where they allegations went unreported.

Attorney John Bey represents four of the 12 children Patel is accused of assaulting at Kids ‘R’ Kids.

“They were relieved that this part was done,” said Bey of Bey and Associates.

Kids ‘R’ Kids’ COO said in a statement “we stand by our position that our franchisee took all proper steps to prevent this tragedy from occurring.” The statement also said “our franchisee did exactly what the State and Kids ‘R’ Kids International required them to do from beginning to end–they made a prompt report to the Department of Family and Children Service.”

But the state denied the center’s license application. And the owners withdrew their request for a hearing to appeal the decision.

RELATED STORIES:

For the families represented by Bey, they want more.

“Really what they’re looking for is systemic change a culture where the videos are reviewed, a culture where teachers value the responses from the children and what has happened to them and there’s more communication,” said Bey.

Another daycare center where Patel worked, Cornerstone Schools, is still waiting to hear if they’ll retain their license after being accused of not reporting allegations of abuse against Patel.

The Department of Early Care and Learning says families affected by this situation are encouraged to connect with child care resources available through DECAL here. Families can access these resources in the following ways:

By reaching out to these resources, parents will receive assistance in locating and securing suitable child care options for their children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) provides this service free of charge to ensure that all parents have access to quality child care.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can read Kids ‘R’ Kids’ full statement below.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the closure of our school located at 3455 Webb Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA. Since the Summer of 2024, this location has been under investigation following the arrest of a former teacher accused of child abuse—an incident that has shaken our entire organization. First, I want to extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to the children and families affected by this devastating situation. Our <br/> franchisee followed all proper steps to assure that the employee was fit to meet the standards set by Kids ‘R’ Kids International Inc, (extensive background check, reference check, and all pre-service trainings) and in doing so, the franchisee conducted a thorough background check that the former teacher passed. Unfortunately, their efforts were compromised by the previous employer’s failure to properly report an earlier incident that occurred with this same employee. At Kids ‘R’ Kids, the safety and well-being of every child in our care is, and always has been, our highest priority. Within our organization and across all franchise locations, we have always been transparent and proactive in reporting incidents that impact the children entrusted to us. We remain committed to that standard, as we have for decades. When an allegation was made involving this employee while working at our Webb Bridge location, our franchisee did exactly what the State and Kids ‘R’ Kids International required them to do from beginning to end–they made a prompt report to the Department of Family and Children Service. Inasmuch as we continue to empathize with the pain that this employee’s actions have caused children and families within the Kids ‘R’ Kids community, we stand by our position that our franchisee took all proper steps to prevent this tragedy from occurring. I had a direct phone conversation with a high-ranking official from Bright From The Start, the Georgia agency designated to meet the child care and early education needs of Georgia’s children and their families, who stated in an August conversation that she agreed Kids ‘R’ Kids Webb Bridge took all the right steps in reporting and handling the matter, acted in compliance and would not suffer consequences. Considering this communication, the disparity in treatment between the proactive reporting by our franchise schools versus the alleged cover-up at the school where our former teacher was employed, seems particularly misplaced. We grieve for the displaced families, teachers, and staff who are now forced to navigate an unexpected and difficult transition. We are committed to supporting them through this process and will do everything we can to help them find new schools—and in the case of our teachers, new employment—where they can continue their educational journey in a safe, nurturing environment. While this is an incredibly difficult moment, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide the highest quality care and education for children. We will continue to uphold the values that have guided Kids ‘R’ Kids for more than three decades—integrity, transparency, and the unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of every child in our care. — Sasha Vinson, COO of Kids 'R' Kids International

©2025 Cox Media Group