Forsyth daycare owner fights to keep business open after worker accused of sexual assault

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County daycare owner is fighting to keep the center’s license. It was revoked after the school’s owner was accused of not reporting an alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old.

The judge has 30 days to decide whether they will uphold the license revocation. But in a hearing on Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News heard from the owner of that daycare on why she didn’t report the allegation.

“Obviously that was rough,” said the father of a three-year-old who testified at a state administrative hearing on Tuesday. He shared the moments he and his wife found their little girl upset after a day at Cornerstone School in Forsyth County last March.

“She was hysterical crying, couldn’t calm her down,” said the father. “I got up took the underwear, grabbed my keys and went to Cornerstone.”

But when he got to Cornerstone, the owner Angela Martin said she told the father “I just said, I don’t believe anything happened which I didn’t.”

Tuesday’s testimony surrounded the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoking the license of Cornerstone Schools, because of what the state said was a failure to report the alleged assault. Martin was also criminally charged.

“It just seemed odd that there wasn’t any type of documentation for such a serious act at the school,” said Det. Caitlin Tomalka with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

All of this came to light, after Tulsi Patel, the same daycare worker accused at Cornerstone, was arrested months later and accused of physically and sexually assaulting 12 preschoolers at this Kids ‘R Kids in Alpharetta. The father of the alleged Cornerstone victim was upset for his daughter and the other children.

“I said I told you something was wrong. I told you something was wrong, now it happened to other kids,” said the father about the call to Martin after he heard about Patel’s arrest.

Investigators say because it was months before the allegations were reported, not only was Patel able to access other children, but evidence in the first case was incomplete. The three-year-old couldn’t recall details during a forensic interview and the video no longer exists.

