High school principal behind bars after deputies called to Coweta County home

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta principal spent the night in jail after an investigation led to his arrest on Monday.

Coweta County dispatch received a call regarding a dispute at a home on Rock Mill Court. Deputies began investigating the events leading up to the 911 call.

The investigation led to the arrest of Stephen Allen. He was charged with battery and criminal trespass with property damage.

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Allen was not granted bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.

According to the school’s website, Allen is the principal of East Coweta High School.

Coweta County Superintendent Evan Horton sent the following letter to students and families following Allen’s arrest:

“Good afternoon. The purpose of this letter is to communicate with you regarding Principal Steve Allen. As you may have seen in the news or on social media, Mr. Allen was involved in an incident at his home last night resulting in his arrest. Since this situation is not a school system incident, I do not have many details at this time. Mr. Allen is not on the school campus while all relevant facts of this matter are examined.

My first priority is to make sure that students and staff are supported at East Coweta High School in light of this very unfortunate situation. I was on campus this morning, and East Coweta faculty and staff were ensuring a smooth day for students. District staff will be on campus throughout the days and weeks ahead to assist East Coweta’s leadership team as needed, in order to ensure that school continues as normal.

As always, I invite you to call me or East Coweta High School’s Assistant Principals to discuss any concerns that you may have. Thank you for your partnership and patience and your support of East Coweta and our students.”

