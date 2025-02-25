Man sentenced to life plus 145 years for murdering girlfriend, attempted carjacking in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County jury has found a North Carolina man guilty in the death of his girlfriend.

During the trial last week, Fortune Jaquan Spencer was found guilty on all 22 counts including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and hijacking a motor vehicle.

The conviction stems from the shooting that occurred on June 6, 2020.

Sandy Springs police said Spencer shot and killed his girlfriend, Sherika Monique Little, while she sat in her parked vehicle at the Hilton Perimeter Suites on Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Officials said, Spencer then ran to Hammond Drive and shot an Atlanta Police Intelligence Officer in an attempted but unsuccessful carjacking.

Spencer was able to carjack an elderly woman nearby and only drove a short distance before he crashed into several cars inside the Parc at Perimeter Apartments on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, according to police. Officers said he again attempted to carjack three other vehicles in the area and was hit by one of them. Police were able to arrest Spencer as he tried to run away.

A judge sentenced Spencer to life without parole plus 145 years.

“The commendable collaboration and tireless efforts between the Sandy Springs Police detectives and prosecutors with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were appreciated by the victims and their families,” the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

