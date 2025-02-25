These 9 metro Atlanta spots are some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the US

ATLANTA — The American Transportation Research Institute released its annual list of the most congested bottlenecks in the country.

To the surprise of no one, nine metro Atlanta locations in metro Atlanta made the top 100 list, including three locations in the top 10.

Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 North, Interstate 75 at I-285 North and Interstate 20 at I-285 west were ranked No. 4, No. 6 and No. 10 respectively. The worst bottleneck wasn’t in Georgia though. For the seventh year in a row, the top spot went to George Washington Bridge in New York, which connects Manhattan to New Jersey.

The ATRI collected truck GPS data and used a speed-volume algorithm to determine the list. Among the top 10 locations, the study found that average rush hour truck speeds were 29.7 mph.

The good news is a few bottlenecks showed some improvement. Compared to last year’s list, I-285 at Ga. 400 moved down 20 spots to No. 29. It used to be consistently ranked in the ATRI’s top 10.

Here’s how Georgia’s roads stacked up in the list of 100 worst bottlenecks in the country. You can click on each location for their data.

