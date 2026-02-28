Atlanta Falcons fire assistant coach 2 weeks after hire; reports of sex assault accusation

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed an assistant coach after an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

“The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis from his role,” the team said on Friday.

Atlanta hired Lewis as its new assistant defensive line coach 17 days ago on Feb. 10. He previously coached at Toledo and Michigan.

Ann Arbor police confirmed to ESPN that it is investigating the allegations but hasn’t said if any charges have been filed.

The Falcons previously issued a statement that it became “aware of allegations” against Lewis before the team later dismissed him.

The University of Michigan issued a statement on allegations attached to Lewis and Michigan’s former head coach, Sherrone Moore.

“These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

The university fired Moore in December, saying there was credible evidence he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

