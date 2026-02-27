Canned alcohol found in Georgia student’s lunchbox: ‘Parent had a long night starter pack’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have a message for parents before they send their kids to school: Double check their lunchboxes.

The department shared a photo on social media of what looked like your typical school lunchbox: fruit, a bag of chips and other snacks.

But one thing was definitely out of place in the student’s lunchbox: a can of Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini. The drink contains 11% alcohol.

“That is NOT Capri Sun. That is NOT Apple Juice. That is a whole ‘Parent had a long night’ starter pack,” the department wrote on Facebook.

South Fulton police said they understand how crazy mornings can get for parents. They just ask that parents to double check the kids’ lunches.

“Before the Fulton County Schools Police resource officers gotta do inventory at recess,” the post said.

