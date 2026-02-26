Cumberland Mall puts curfew in place ahead of potential ‘teen takeover’ this weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cumberland Mall is putting a temporary curfew in place over the weekend after reports of a “takeover” that teens are planning.

Mall officials confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that starting Saturday, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over 21 after 3 p.m.

Safety officers will be placed at all mall entrances to check IDs. If they’re over 18, they’ll be offered a wristband and won’t have to have their IDs checked again, mall officials confirmed.

They say they hope this does not have to become a permanent change.

This comes after a similar event last weekend that saw massive crowds of teenagers flood The Battery Atlanta.

During that event, Cobb County police say they arrested 17 people and charged another eight.

“It was just too many kids,” said Yasmine Washington, who lives near The Battery. “I’m talking like kids starting at probably like 12. Even younger.”

Police say the teens have been promoting the events on social media.

Another event is reportedly being planned for Six Flags Over Georgia next weekend.

